Persecuted Afghan Sikhs unwilling to return to homeland

Over the years, hundreds of Sikh minorities of Afghanistan have fled to India owing to atrocities meted out on them by Islamic fundamentalists and Islamabad-backed insurgent groups. These people, who are given second class treatment in Afghanistan, have not been able to find shelter but they are leading a safe and respectable life in India owing to extensive assistance package provided to them by the Indian government. Since the situation has not shown any improvement with time, these people are reluctant to go back to the war-torn country. While narrating his tale of plight, Shami Singh, an Afghan migrant who has been living in India for quite some time now says it was the regular torture and repeated threats of converting to Islam that forced him to come to India. It is not just the government but the Sikh religious bodies have also been instrumental in enhancing the lives of the migrants. They have been providing regular financial and other support to the needy. Islamabad has been hatching diabolic plots and been carrying out systematic attacks against the minorities in its own country and Afghanistan. In line of the same satanic agenda, few Pak-backed terrorists had carried out a deadly attack in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan eliminating the top minority leadership of the country. Only weeks ago, a prominent Sikh religious leader Charanjit Singh Sagar was shot dead in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The minority Sikh and Hindu community in Pakistan remains a frequent target of Pakistani Taliban and secret agencies and the majority of these families have been forced to migrate to Europe and India.