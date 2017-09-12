Perrie Edwards still close to footballer beau

London, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards says her relationship with boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not facing any problems.

Edwards' fans speculated that their relationship had come to an end after they both remained silent on social media in the midst of Alex's football transfer to Liverpool FC.

However, Edwards has denied any such claims and said she is proud of him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple, who have been together since November 2016, are prepared to work harder for their now long distance relationship.

Edwards says she is not worried about the uprooting and is "proud" of Alex's career move.

"I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different -- but that's not a problem. We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud," she said.

--IANS

sas/sug