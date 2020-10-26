Permissions sought for fresh contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan's tweet on CJI SA Bobde

Renowned lawyer Prashant Bhushan has written a fresh tweet about the Chief Justice of the Indian Supreme Court Sharad Arvind Bobde, which has been a topic of discussion.

During his recent vacation, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Was provided with a helicopter from the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Advocate Prashant Bhushan posted tweets on this on the 21 October, questioning the hospitality of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Prashant Bhushan said, "The Chief Justice used a helicopter from the Madhya Pradesh government to travel to Kanha National Park and then to his hometown Nagpur. That too at a time when the important matter of suspension of the rebel MLAs of Madhya Pradesh is pending before them. The Government of Madhya Pradesh is resting on this matter."