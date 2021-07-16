'Permanently Scarred': Choksi Returns to Antigua, Alleges Kidnapping Attempt

After returning to Antigua and Barbuda on Interim bail, diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Thursday, 15 July, said that he had been "permanently scarred" and accused the Indian law enforcement agencies of trying to kidnap him, news agency ANI reported.

""I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business and seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian agencies. (sic)"" - Mehul Choksi, as quoted by ANI

He went on to say that he had urged agencies in Antigua to interrogate him as he couldn't travel back to India due to health reasons.

Choksi had been living in the Carribean country of Antigua and Barbuda after fleeing India in January 2018 in the the Punjab National Bank loan scam worth around Rs 13,500 crore.

"I was always available for co-operation with the agency but this inhuman kidnapping was never expected," claimed Choksi on Tursday, ANI reported.

He added, "I've been considering returning to India to prove my innocence. My medical condition has worsened in past 50 days after my kidnapping. I'm apprehensive about my safety in India. Don't know if I'll be back in normal physical or mental state."

Background

After being in custody in Dominica for 51 days, Choksi landed in Antigua and Barbuda for treatment, a local news agency reported on Thursday.

The 62-year-old was given interim bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday, allowing him to travel to the Caribbean country.

But in May this year, Choksi was detained by the police in the island country of Dominica on charges of illegally entering the country on a boat.

However, Choksi's counsel alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on 23 May, by Indian and "Antiguan-looking" policemen.

(With inputs from ANI)

