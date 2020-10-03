Permanent seat in UNSC neither necessary nor only way for India to assert its ‘arrival’ on global centrestage

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reiterated a question that has been anguished for years: 'For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?'

The syntax of 'kept out', was telling, as it conveyed a lot more than what was explicitly said. Four countries, ie, United States, Russia, Britain and France, out of the Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) are willing to expand the Security Council to include India, but the dogged spoke in the wheel is China.

The irony is that it was the idealist-internationalist and the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who in the 50's had insisted on China getting a permanent seat of the United Nations on priority, as part of his 'moral' imperative in foreign policy, as also, his reading of cold war calculus.

The American suggestion and support for India's inclusion then, was driven by the tactical purpose of diminishing Communist powers, as opposed to sovereign credentials " nonetheless, India missed the golden opportunity as it did not want to be get dragged into hegemonic power struggles, and envisaged itself as a 'moral power' that stood for non-alignment and developing world.

Today, morality in international affairs has now been unabashedly replaced by realpolitik, and China is the apogee of realpolitik. With this backstabbing history, the ongoing frustration for the Indian cause is justifiable, and unfortunately with the China's deliberate amnesia and intransigence, expected.

But it is equally important to question if a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is as powerful and necessary, as earlier. The short answer is, no it isn't, and it is increasingly diminishing in relevance.

Beyond the psychological sense of 'arriving' on the global centrestage, the only functional lever of the permanent seat member is the 'power of vetoing' on any substantive draft resolution " question is, does that really matter?

Israel has emerged as a powerful, persuasive and progressive power that has made significant gains for itself, even though the number of UN resolutions condemning Israel are more than the total number of UN resolutions, against the rest of the world!

Forty-six anti-Israel UN resolutions in the last 46 years, has only strengthened the core of the unconcerned Jewish state, as the rest of its neighbourhood is self-combusting in its own flames of irreconcilable, revisionist and contradictory politics.

In the chessboard of realpolitik, power respects power, and a nation like Israel that was historically hounded for annexing land, nuclear armament, unilateral actions, etc, is now seen shaking hands with erstwhile opponents like United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, etc, towards its own advantage.

Germany is another successful narrative of a more 'moral' dimension, despite not having a permanent seat in the United Nations. The genealogical logic underpinning the United Nations as the bastion of victorious 'allies' notwithstanding, Germany (like India) qualifies all necessary sovereign instincts, presuppositions and behaviours, which when contexualised to its scale and impact, makes it worthy of a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Germany contributes more to the United Nations budget than Great Britain, France or Russia (whereas, Japan does the second highest contribution, after the United States), yet it is denied its rightful place.

However, this denial has not come in the way of Germany becoming the de facto powerhouse in the European Union and amongst the most stable, future-ready and influential countries in the globe.

Similarly, Japan too evolved from the rubbles, sanctions and continued denials of a permanent seat in the United Nations to emerge as an economic powerhouse, with a GDP that is only lower to that of United States and China.

Countries like Israel, Germany, Japan and India have had very different compulsions, journeys and trajectories to still emerge as global 'pivots' " as thriving democracies, with necessary economic-military wherewithal and expansive stakes on the global highway. Only unfair spokes and vested interests keeps them out of an expanded council. Whereas, the sun has certainly set on the colonial grandeur of Great Britain and France, which are undergoing their own atrophying and irrelevance, as compared to the rising 'pivot' of India or the impact of a Germany.

