While talking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said,''Prime minister is actually taunting Rahul Gandhi because Rafale was his mother's choice also. 36 Rafale jets are not produced in India. The performance of Rafale in Libya was terrible and it is a very high fuel consuming plane. PM Modi doesn't mean it in sense that it is a superior plane in fact, Pakistan has a much superior plane F-16 but our MiG-21 knocked it down''. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said,''India has felt the absence of Rafale, the result would have been different''.