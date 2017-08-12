Perfect Over! 13-year-old Luke Robinson Takes Six Wickets in an Over

What is interesting about teenager's feat is that all his victims were clean bowled

Luke Robinson, a 13-year-old schoolboy, has made it to the news thanks to his extraordinary feat. The teenager, playing for Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Under-13 team, scalped six wickets in one over. He achieved the feat in a cup game at Langley Park, near Durham City.

What is interesting about his feat is that all his victims were clean bowled. Luke’s father Stephen, 45, who was umpiring in the match, said, “It was a surreal experience.”

“He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets. He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings,” Stephen told the Sunderland Echo. Also Watch- Football Team Takes 1-0 Lead in 15 Seconds Without Touching Ball

“But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10/1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18,” he added.

Stephen, who is also a junior coach at Philadelphia and still plays for the senior team added: “He works hard at his cricket and plays hard too. He’s benefitted from some quality coaching at the club from the likes of former Durham County Cricket Club head coach Geoff Cook and former Durham bowler Neil Killeen.”

“And now he’s reaping the reward of all the effort that he’s put in,” he added.

To witness this incredible effort, not only Luke’s father was present but his mother, brother and grandfather were in the attendance as well. His mother was the scorer for the match, younger brother Mathew was fielding, and grandfather Glenn was catching the action from the boundary.

