Per capita income of India far behind in USD: EAC Chairman

While addressing the National Conference on Fiscal Policy Roadmap event which was organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in the national capital on Friday, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) Bibek Debroy said, "The first set of very preliminary remarks are triggered by what I heard a little while ago which is about raising the productivity. The Per capita income (PCI) of India today in US dollars is about 2000 US dollars or thereabouts which is far too short of what it should be. PCI is in a way nothing but the average productivity of the citizens of a country." "It is subject ofcourse to the fact that the average productivity of the citizens of a country is in Indian rupees and when you convert it into US dollars across country purposes for comparisons it also functions what happens to the exchange rate," Debroy added. This event discussed the current challenges and prevailing fiscal problems in the economy.