Pepsi Asks You To Order Any ‘Soft Drink’ You Want For The Larger Good

The coronavirus has brought a wave of setbacks with itself, and this wave is hitting every other industry in the market. The restaurant fraternity does not differ from the notion either.

With strict lockdowns under practice, the restaurants all over the nation witnessed an eerie silence, and the restaurant workers, a jobless and distressful time of their lives.

Hearing their plight, PepsiCo India pulled off a unique fund-raising initiative called #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants on June 25, 2020.

The beverage brand has associated with the online food delivery aggregator Swiggy and the restaurant industry association, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Objective Of The Campaign

The #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants initiative aims at providing nearly 2.5 million meals to those workers of the restaurant community who are financially struggling to make their ends meet.

What Is The Campaign All About?

Under this campaign, each time a customer orders a soft drink with their meal through Swiggy, Pepsi contributes a part of the proceeds to the NRAI fund. The NRAI fund is further being used for providing meals (dry ration) to the restaurant workers who are suffering due to these trying times.

The cherry on the cake is that the campaign is not confined to the beverages of PepsiCo only. Rather it undertakes all the soft drinks available in the restaurant listed on Swiggy, irrespective of their brands. Soft drinks may include carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices, and packaged juice-based drinks as well.

The campaign has begun to be in practice for a period of 25 days, starting from June 25, 2020, to July 19, 2020.

What The Brands Have To Say

“The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling. Through #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants, we are committed to supporting the ones in need and are extremely thankful to Swiggy and NRAI for their support and partnership for this initiative.” said PepsiCo India spokesperson to ANI.

“With this initiative, we hope to help the restaurant workers with an intent to stabilize their lives in these challenging times,” said Vice President Marketing, Swiggy to ANI.

Promotional Strategy for the Campaign

To promote its ‘fund-raising for meal-serving’ campaign, PepsiCo India has started roping in various social media influencers, and movie actors to be a part of spreading the word about the same.