People of Zambia grateful for India's support: President Edgar Lungu

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is on a three-day visit to India. He came to Delhi on August 21. India and Zambia has also exchanged six Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) in presence of PM Modi and President Lungu. While speaking during the ceremony, Zambian President Edgar Lungu said, "People of Zambia are truly grateful for continuous support received by India over the years. My visit here has started bearing fruits that we have witnessed the signing of agreements in fields of defence, education, medicine, art and culture, elections as well as between our 2 diplomatic training institutes. We would like to explore new areas through this bilateral cooperation. Private investment in Zambia by Indian companies currently has touched 5 billion US dollar."