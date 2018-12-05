People want film experience to transcend beyond theatres: Rana Daggubati

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati, whose "Baahubali" redefined Indian cinema in many ways, says there is value in building a franchise out of a movie nowadays.

The "Baahubali" universe has been expanded with comics and video games.

At IndiaJoy, an ongoing media and entertainment expo here on Wednesday, Rana said: "Today's value is in the franchise. Not just in the film called 'Baahubali' called but the entire idea of the world of Mahishmati.

"People live these characters in their minds, and want their experiences to transcend beyond just the few hours in theatres. As creators and storytellers we should recognise the value of what we already are."

He stressed on the storytelling ability rooted in Indian culture and said it is highly valued internationally -- both in the West and the East, read a statement.

"The depth of mythological characters that India has is enormous. What is important is how we can build that content, make it relevant to Indian audience, and take it international," Rana said.

He said Japan has become one of the countries that has shown keen interest in Indian mythology and storytelling. In fact, he said people in Japan preferred watching "Baahubali" in Telugu with Japanese subtitles.

On advice for upcoming entrepreneurs and storytellers, Rana said: "There is no mantra that anyone can teach you. Your mantra can only come from within you, from your beliefs sculpted by your experiences, your failures, more than your successes."

