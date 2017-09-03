People want cooperation, not confrontation: Xi Jinping

Xiamen (China), Sep 3 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said people all are for peace and cooperation, not conflict and confrontation.

Xi also said the threat of terrorism has cast a "dark shadow" on the world but stressed that "resolving geopolitical hotspot issues was the need of the hour".

"People around the world want peace and cooperation, not conflict or confrontation," he said in his address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum as the annual summit of the five-member grouping, comprising Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa began here inthis southeastern Chinese city.

"Incessant conflicts in some parts of the world and hotspot issues are opposing challenges to world peace. The intertwined threat of terrorism and lack of cyber security among others have cast dark shadow on the world," he said.

"I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide," Xi added.

--IANS

gsh/vd