People walk in Pride March in Gujarat's Vadodara

Hundreds of members belonging to sexual minorities and those fighting for their rights in Gujarat's Vadodara, conducted a Pride March on Sunday. The march named 'Vadodara Samman Yatra', thronged the streets and roads, carrying placards, banners, rainbow flags, raising slogans, and dancing to the beats of drums to celebrate the occasion. India's apex court in late 2013 reinstated a ban on homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits gay sex deeming it "unnatural". This had come four years after the Delhi High Court in 2009 scrapped the law.