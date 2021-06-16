People visit Delhi monuments on first day of reopening after COVID-19 lockdown

People visiting Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): On the first day of reopening of centrally protected monuments in Delhi after the COVID induced lockdown, people were seen at popular heritage sites of Safdarjung Tomb and Qutub Minar on Wednesday.

Visitors and workers at the sites expressed their happiness over the decision of the state government to gradually ease out the COVID restrictions.

Vinod, a resident of Hyderabad reached Delhi a day before to visit all the important monuments and heritage sites. On his visit to Qutub Minar, he said, "We were told that the monuments in Delhi will be reopening for sightseeing from June 16. So we reached Delhi a day before. Had we missed Delhi sightseeing, our trip would have been incomplete. We have seen Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Parliament and Qutub Minar."

Another tourist from Hyderabad said, "I had spare time after my trip to Jammu. I am happy to visit monuments after lockdown."

According to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Taj Mahal and all other centrally protected monuments, museums and sites have reopened from today.

A resident of Saket told ANI that his children got fussy sitting at home during the lockdown. "Now that monuments have been opened to the public, I got them here for a picnic," he said.

Guides who have been associated were also affected due to the lockdown in the national capital. Jawaharlal Sharma, a registered guide, said, "I have been working here for over 40 years. We work like a daily-wage worker. Lockdown affects our work but I am happy it has reopened. I hope tourists will come again."

Meanwhile, at Safdarjung Tomb, Kamla Prasad, a guard, assured that the COVID-19 protocols are being followed. "All COVID norms are being followed here. If someone's temperature is high, we send them back. Currently, at the gate we have two guards for thermal screening and for issuing tickets," Prasad said.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Tuesday, Delhi reported 212 new COVID-19 cases, 516 recoveries and 25 deaths over 24 hours. The positivity rate of the metropolitan city stands at 0.27 per cent. (ANI)