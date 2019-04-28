People united for 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' across nation: Yogi Adityanath

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing a public rally at Bihar's Motihari today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In past 1.5 months I have got the opportunity to visit several states of India, including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and others. Be the people are from East or West origin, senior citizen or youth, be of any cast or community, everywhere people are just saying one thing-'Phir ek Baar Modi Sarkar'." "People have emotional bond towards Modi govt. and that hasn't prospered in a day," Yogi added.