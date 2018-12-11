People think that PM Modi is corrupt: Rahul Gandhi

After the victory of Congress in state assembly elections, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "When Prime Minister (PM) Modi came in power, he was elected on three platforms- employment, corruption and farmers. It was in people's mind that PM will fight against corruption. Now people think that PM Narendra Modi himself is corrupt". "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an ideology; we'll fight against it and defeat them. We have defeated them today and we will do this again in 2019. But we don't want to erase anyone from the face of India", he added.