People think I'm a serious guy: Omung Kumar

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Art director and filmmaker Omung Kumar gave the audience and contestants of "Indias Best Dramebaaz" a dekko into his quirky side by doing a 'naagin' dance. He says people have a perception that he is a very serious person in real life.

The National Award-winning filmmaker, known for movies like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", showcased his whacky and fun side during the show.

"Often, people develop certain perceptions about you based on the work you have done. Many think because I have made biopics, I am a serious guy. On the sets (of 'India's Best Dramebaaz', I just decided to show my other side. The funny part is that I started with anchoring. And part of being an anchor is sometimes to go crazy and have fun," Omung said in a statement.

According to a source, one of the contestants had urged Omung for a yoga challenge, and he went on stage and performed a headstand. Then, on being requested by another contestant, he even did the famous 'naagin' dance.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Huma Qureshi.

