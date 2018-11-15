People targeting me don't know what Democracy is: Carnatic Singer TM Krishna

Carnatic singer TM Krishna's show was cancelled in New Delhi which was to be organised by AAI Airport Authority of India (AAI). The concert was called off allegedly after he faced flack on Twitter by right wing users. On this, TM Krishna said, "Words like urban Naxal, presstitute, anti-Indian are created by people who don't know what democracy is. They want to scare you and make other people angry at you. They are using these reasons today to stop a festival". Krishna has been trolled from past several months for being critical of BJP Government.