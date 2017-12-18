People support PM Modi's vision for development of India: Railway Minister
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is clinching the victory in assembly elections, the Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed his gratitude and crowned the people for the triumph. He said that this victory is a blessing by the people to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. It shows that they support his vision for development and the vision for the future of India, Goyal added.