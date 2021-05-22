People of UP Suffering Due to ‘Infected Mindset’ of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has stated that the people of the State are suffering due to the ‘infected mindset’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the SP chief alleged that due to failures of the BJP government, people everywhere in the city and village are suffering physically, mentally and economically. He also alleged that the immunisation campaign was being carried out with half and incomplete preparation and carelessness.

Attacking the BJP government in the State, the SP chief said, “To save the lives of the people, even in the time of this epidemic, the Chief Minister is more interested in political tourism instead of synergising the entire administrative and health machinery and arranging a system of treatment. He has now remembered Saifai, after grossly neglecting the region during his tenure. The delay in going there is a sign of their helplessness.”

“The BJP government did not pay attention to any medical facilities in the State, including Saifai, due to which people are suffering. The BJP government had reduced the budget for health services in Saifai and stopped the expansion work. They did not do a bit of work in Saifai, then why has the Chief Minister gone there now,” asked Akhilesh.

“During the Samajwadi government, a cancer hospital, a trauma centre was established in Lucknow, medical colleges were established in districts of Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Sitapur, Jhansi, Azamgarh, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur, Unnao, Banda, Saharanpur, etc. All resources were increased in the fields of health, family welfare and medical education. Doctors and paramedical staff were recruited extensively in hospitals. The BJP government ignored them all and avoided using them to the fullest in the spirit of revenge,” stated SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking about the free vaccination for all the residents of the State, the SP chief said, “The Samajwadi Party has a clear view that treatment of diseases like Corona and black fungus should be on priority and it is the responsibility of the State government. Considering the usefulness of vaccination in the prevention of infection, all people should get free vaccines till Diwali. If the BJP government proves to be a failure in this and is unable to discharge its responsibility, then in 2022, a free vaccine will be given to all when a Samajwadi Party government is formed.”

“Undoubtedly, the destruction that the BJP has done in Uttar Pradesh will take years to get on the path of development. The BJP government has stopped development work in Uttar Pradesh only due to its political interests and power-hungry and has forced people to live in a state of disrepair. That is why the public is waiting for 2022,” added the former CM of the State.

