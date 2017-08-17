"If people stand united, they can even defeat Hitler": Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav organised 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (Save Composite Culture) programme on Thursday in a bid to target Nitish Kumar. Four days after the dominant Nitish Kumar faction removed Sharad Yadav as the leader of the JD(U) parliamentary party, he called for a convention to mobilise people for safeguarding the "composite culture" of India. Speaking at the event, he said people were afraid that he might leave their side and change. He added that if the population of the entire World and India stands united, they can even defeat Hitler.