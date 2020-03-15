People screened for COVID-19 at India-Bangladesh border

Several people were screened in West Bengal's Fulbari at India-Bangladesh border before their movement across it on March 15. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered that movements through immigration land check posts at India-Bangladesh borders will remain suspended from 12 AM on March 15 till further orders. While speaking to ANI, Health Staff at the screening camp set up at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari, Kanchan said, "We are screening all the people who are going across the border. There has been no positive case here till now."