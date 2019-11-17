People should respect the decision of court: Giriraj Singh on AIMPLB review petition

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament for Bihar's Begusarai Giriraj Singh said people should respect the decision of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya. "We should have faith in Constitution and law. People should respect the decision of court. They are trying to break the society by doing all this, which is not good for nation," Giriraj Singh further added. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition regarding Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case on November 17.