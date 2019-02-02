People take refuge at night shelters as cold wave intensifies in Delhi

Cold waves continued to grip North India due to decrease in temperature on Saturday. People take refuge at night shelters as cold wave intensifies in the national capital. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded was nine degree Celsius. Air in Delhi has turned toxic as smog has enveloped. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 234 and PM 10 was at 230, both in 'Poor' category in Lodhi Road area.