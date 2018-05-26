People react on Modi government's 4 years

People across India on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. On one hand, in punjab people were seen disappointed with several decisions taken by the government with the likes of demonetization, youth employment and the recent fuel price hikes. While on the other, some have appreciated the directives of the central government. Some people also believe that PM Modi has been maintaining international ties but situation within the nation has been satisfactory.