People questioning introduction of bullet train are in minority: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that people having negative mindset with regard to the introduction of bullet train in India are in a minority now. Goyal said that he has given a befitting reply to the pessimistic people a number of times and stressed that it's time to focus upon the nation and its development. The Minister, who was in attendance at the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF), also held talks with Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard.