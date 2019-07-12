People in Punjab don't want to relive the decade of 90s: DSGMC President

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Pakistan will never be able to lure patriotic Punjabis into its designs of sabotaging the much awaited Kartarpur Corridor. Underscoring the massive loss Punjab suffered owing to Pak-backed militancy in the decade of 90s, Sirsa said that nobody in Punjab wants to relive that horrific time. While Islamabad is working overtime to subvert peace and harmony in India, its own people are reeling under a state of abject poverty. Sirsa suggested that Pakistan must focus on the health and education of its own people and not the damage of others, especially India. He also warned Pakistan of consequences if it dares to act against the interests of Sikhs. A report released recently by the intelligence agencies, after they nabbed a Pakistani spy in Punjab, had unveiled that Pakistan was constantly working on the plot of misusing the Kartarpur Corridor, once completed and operational. Only few months back, Pakistan-backed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) had carried out an attack on a Nirankari sect congregation in Amritsar, inflicting major losses.