People in Punjab call for action against Referendum 2020' supporters

The people in Punjab have called for a strict action against those supporting the so-called `Referendum 2020' hatched by few individuals living abroad. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based group launched Referendum 2020 allegedly on the behest of Pakistan's ISI, seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs - a "Khalistan" in Punjab. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a law graduate from Panjab University and currently an attorney at law in the US, is the face of SFJ and its legal adviser. Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India banned SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, by saying that SFJ is actually espousing secessionism and militant ideology in Punjab, while operating from safe heavens on foreign soils and actively supported by inimical forces in other countries.