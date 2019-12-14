People can preach good Islam, but can't allow those who preach hate: Former Maldives President on Zakir Naik

In an interaction with ANI, Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has said that the country has no issue with people who preach good Islam but can't allow those who preach hate. Speaking on Zakir Naik, Nasheed said, "We allowed him in 2009 as there were no issues with him then that we knew of. Recently, government refused entry to him. We've no issue with people who preach good Islam but if you want to preach hate, we can't allow that and we should not allow that." Nasheed, former president of Maldives, is currently on a five-day visit to India on the joint invitation of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.