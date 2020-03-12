People in PoK live in fear of terror, says Kashmiri leader

A leader from Pakistan occupied Kashmir has said that the people in so-called "Azad Kashmir" or Free Kashmir have no freedom and they continue to live in fear of terror. Speaking to ANI here in Geneva, Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) said, "There only "Azad" or free word exists but there is no freedom". The PoK leader, who attended the 43rd Session of UN Human Rights Council said, "We have no control over there. Pakistan has sent lent officers and officials from various secret agencies. In "Azad Kashmir", an atmosphere of fear exists. In that situation, there are very few people who speak against it. Those who speak are being harassed by security agencies of Pakistan. Despite all, a large number of young people are there who oppose Pakistan's forceful occupation". Pakistan continue to occupy PoK and Gilgit Baltistan since October 1948, when Pashtun tribal militias supported by Pakistan Army attacked Jammu and Kashmir. It was in late 1980s, Pakistan used the territory as breeding ground for terrorists for its proxy war against India. The leader also expressed anger and concern over the effects of terrorism, radicalisation and intolerance on local populations in PoK in the name of 'Jihad'. He accused Pakistan's intelligence agencies for trapping Kashmiri youth in a cycle of terrorism. Mahmood Kashmiri said, "In 1988, they started proving shelter to terrorist outfits and the locals have protested against it. They have clearly stated that such terror activities is unacceptable". "The issue of Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue, which is required to be resolved politically. Now, a strong voice is present (in PoK) which defy any kind of terror activities in the region. The people are standing tall against it. It is impossible that we are being used as proxies in the age of social media".