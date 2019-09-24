People from PoK joining BJP, chanting 'Modi, Modi': Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on September 24 said that people from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are willing to join India and they are also joining Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that if Pak's Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to talk on PoK even then India doesn't want any mediation. "There is no possibility for mediation on Kashmir, there is no issue of Kashmir if there is a matter that is PoK and if Imran Khan wants to talk on PoK even then we don't want anybody's mediation," said Maharaj. He slammed Pak by saying that it is difficult for Pakistan to safe PoK and the residents there also wants to join with India. "It is difficult for Pakistan to administer PoK, people from there also joined BJP and chanting Modi-Modi and talking of amalgamation of India and PoK," said Maharaj.