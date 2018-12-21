People to people exchange between India-China will serve as progress for mankind: Chinese Diplomat
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at 3rd India-China High Level Media Forum Inaugural Session in Delhi said that people to people exchanges between the two countries will serve as progress for the entire mankind. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at 3rd India-China High Level Media Forum Inaugural Session in Delhi said, "People to people exchanges must increase between India and China. It will serve as progress for the entire mankind."