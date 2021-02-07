Some People Outside India Trying to Malign Country’s Image, Says PM Modi as He Launches Key Assam Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that some people living outside the country are hatching a conspiracy to malign India, and especially the Indian tea. The Prime Minister cited "some documents" and said answers will be sought from those political parties that are behind these conspiracies.

"These days there are conspiracies against the nation. Some documents have come out that reveal that some people outside India are trying to malign India's tea and the nation's image associated with it," he said in Assam's Sonitpur District today. "Every tea garden, every tea worker will seek answers from those political parties behind the conspirators," Modi said, reaching out to the tea garden workers of Assam and West Bengal.

Modi, who is scheduled to visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday, launched the ‘Asom Mala’ programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. As per the PMO, this initiative will boost the state’s road infrastructure and contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity.

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. He will launch the ‘Asom Mala’ programme shortly. pic.twitter.com/Bj5ocHG6UW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote earlier, "I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity."

He said Asom Mala will gel with the national Bharatmala project that seeks to connect over 500 dist as it is aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

"The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.