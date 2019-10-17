People who opposed revocation of Article 370 will be remembered in history: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people who ridiculed revocation of Article 370 will be remembered in India's history. Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Beed, PM Modi said, "Whenever Article 370 will be discussed in history, the decision that was taken in the interest of the country, then the people who opposed and ridiculed it, their comments will be remembered." Assembly polls will be held in Maharashtra in one phase on October 21.

"