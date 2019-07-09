People offer prayers at Sangam and offer chadar at dargah ahead of IND-NZ semi-final

Ahead of India vs New Zealand match in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019, people in India started prayers for the victory of Men in Blue. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people offered prayers at Sangam on Tuesday. People also offered chadar at a dargah and wished India's win. They also chanted "Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega". While speaking to ANI, one of the fans said, "We all want India to win. We hope India will win semi-final as well as final." India will take on New Zealand today at Old Trafford in England's Manchester.