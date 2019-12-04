People now know me by Priyam's name: Under-19 Cricket World Cup skipper's father

Indian team captain for Under-19 Cricket World Cup Priyam Garg's father Naresh Garg felt proud on his son for becoming the team captain. While speaking to ANI, Naresh Garg said, "He was enthusiastic about cricket right from his childhood. I am very happy, he has made me very proud. People who didn't know me, now know me by his name." Priyam Garg will lead India's quest to defend the Under-19 World Cup after being named captain for the tournament, to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 09.