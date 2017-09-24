We need people like Newton in our society and system, says Rajkummar Rao

As 'Newton' has been selected as Indian's official entry to the Oscars 2018, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said that, 'Newton' is a "real super hero", while adding, he also said that we need people like 'Newton' in the society and system to bring free and fair elections in conflict-ridden areas. The 'Trapped' star said that it is really nice that the movie is creating impact on the people and the government is using it as a tool to spread awareness. Earlier on Friday, Rajkummar, who plays the lead role in 'Newton', took to social media to share the news that Newton is India's official entry to the Oscars 2018. After many years, a film has come, where everybody is saying that it's worthwhile, the actor stated. The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, is directed by Amit V Masurkar.