People like Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan have become agent of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind': Giriraj Singh

Minister of State (independent charge) for Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh labeled actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan agents of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'. He said, "In Pakistan there are talks of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind', which means 'Islamikaran' of India (spread of Islam) and have gained momentum after Pulwama attack. Unfortunate that in India, people like Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan have become agent of those who talk of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'. Both the actors have in the recent past faced intense criticism for their comments on mob lynching and Hindu terrorism and have even issued clarifications over the same. Recently, actor -turned-politician Kamal Haasan demanded "plebiscite in Kashmir."