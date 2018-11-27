People will lose trust in BJP if Ram temple not constructed: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday supported ordinance as the only option to construct Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He further said that if Ram temple is not made even after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in both state and Centre, it would not be good for BJP or for India. He said, "BJP is in power in state and Centre, if even then Ram temple is not constructed then people will lose trust in BJP so it will not be in the interest of BJP or India. 'Kar sevaks' can't start construction as it would be contempt of court and therefore ordinance is the only option."