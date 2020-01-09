People living in fear, onus on govt to prove Article 370 halted development: Former J-K minister

After meeting foreign envoys, former Jammu and Kashmir minister Ghulam Hasan Mir said that people are living in fear in the region after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Minister said, "People are living in fear because they feel that their lands will be grabbed, jobs opportunities are going. India has to show concern for these fears among the masses." "There was not a bullet shot, there was no killing. Credit should go to people as well, they didn't go for violence. Now onus is on Central government to prove that Article 370 was barrier for development," Ghulam Hasan Mir further added.