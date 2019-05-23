People laughing at Opposition over EVM allegations: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took a jibe at the opposition parties over their allegations on discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying people having less knowledge of technology were laughing at them. He also said that the country wanted to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again. "People are laughing at them (opposition parties). Even those who have less knowledge of technology are also laughing. All these people, especially the poor, want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again," he told ANI. Harsh Vardhan is the sitting MP from the high-prestige Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Recently 22 political parties moved the Election Commission of India demanding counting of VVPAT slips before the counting of EVMs. The polling body, however, rejected the opposition parties' demand on the basis of the impracticability of its implementation and cited the Supreme Court's order on the subject.