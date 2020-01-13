People gear up to celebrate 'Pongal' with full fervour in Chennai

Ahead of the Pongal festival, people of Tamil Nadu's Chennai are gearing up to celebrate four-day long celebrations. Pongal is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. Truckloads of sugarcanes and gingers were brought to Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex. It is one of the most auspicious festivals of Tamilians which is mainly celebrated to offer prayers to the Sun God for a good harvest. Pongal coincides with 'Makar Sankranti' which is celebrated in North India and begins a day after Lohri every year. It marks the start of the Sun's six-month-long journey towards Uttarayanam.