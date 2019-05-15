People can freely chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Himachal: Smriti Irani's jibe at WB CM

While addressing a public gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani made a veiled attack at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said that people of the state are lucky as they are not arrested for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. "You are lucky that when you chant 'Jai Shri Ram', at least you are not arrested. Today in India, there is a state where if a common citizen merely says 'Jai Shri Ram', allies of Congress put them in jail," she said.