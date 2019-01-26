People flying to and from Indian airports would grow to 1 billion by 2030: AAI Chairman

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman, Guruprasad Mohapatra hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, the AAI Chairman said, "The ever growing Indian aviation market will become the number one market in the world by 2030. By 2023, 600 million people would be flying on Indian airports and the number would grow to 1 billion by 2030." The function saw several cultural performances, reenactment of jawans fighting on borders, and dances performed by kids.