People who fled outside with India's hard-earned money will have to return: HM Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow said that he ensures that People who fled outside with India's hard-earned money will have to return. "We've already passed ordinance - Fugitive Economic Offenders ordinance for those who flee outside India with money", said HM Rajnath Singh. I assure you that those who've fled outside with your hard-earned money will have to return here and their properties will be confiscated", he added.