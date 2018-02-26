People from all faiths observe Urs of 'Maula Pak' in Midnapur

With flowers in hand and deep faith inside heart, thousands of devotees were seen standing in long queues, eagerly waiting for their turn so as to obtain blessing of the holy saint Syed Shah Mehr Ali Alquadri Al Baghdadi. This was the occasion of the 117th Urs festival of the Holy saint, commonly known as "Maula Pak" and 'Syedena Aala Huzur'. People from all faiths irrespective of caste, creed and religion came to attend the Urs of the saint, who was the descendant of Boropir Abdul Qadir Jilani, who came to India from Iraq to preach Islam in the 19th century.