People from all faiths observe 118th Urs of 'Maula Pak' in Midnapore

India has always been a land of great saints, assimilating in its fold various cultures and thoughts from time to time. It is a land where Sufism has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. Today we take you to the Urs festival of Huzur Purnoor in the Midnapore district of West Bengal, which was not only thronged by different religious communities but people from several countries as well.With flowers in their hands and deep devotion inside heart, thousands of devotees stood in long queues, eagerly waiting for their turn to seek the blessings of 'Maula Pak' on his 118th urs celebration. Held inside the premises of Jora Masjid in West Bengal, the urs of Syed Shah Murshed Ali Alquadri is one of the most auspicious occasions for both Indians especially those living in West Bengal as well for Bangladeshis.People from all faiths irrespective of their class, creed and religion came to attend the holy commemoration of the saint, who was the32nd descendant of the prophet of Islam ,Hazrat Muhammad and the 19th descendant of the Sultan of the Saints , Hazrat Abdul Quader Jilaini also known as Boro Peer Sahab.