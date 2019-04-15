People of all faiths attend the urs of a Sufi saint in Srinagar

Sufism has entrenched itself at the center of cultural and spiritual life in India especially in Jammu and Kashmir. The state has the richest reservoir of the Sufi tradition that forms an integral part of the people's ethos and also informs their lives. The tombs of Sufi saints can be located in almost every village of the Kashmir valley and are thronged by people of all faiths which can be characterized as a unique form of devotional culture in Kashmir within the bosom of Islam. So, to give you a glimpse of this culture, let's take you to the Urs of Sufi saint in Srinagar that was recently attended by people irrespective of their caste and community.