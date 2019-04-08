People of all faiths attend the Urs of Saint Lal din Sahib in Rajouri

Amid all the faiths mixing with one another, Sufism is one of the most important parts of Indian culture that promotes love, harmony and humanity. So today, we take you to the shrine of Sufi Saint Lal din Sahib where 40th Urs of saint was commemorated recently with religious fervour and gaiety. Apart from its magnificent beauty, Kashmir is known for various shrines and religious places of worship that are thronged by people of all faiths and communities. Shrine of Sufi Saint Lal din Sahib in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir is one among these spiritual sites where devotees cutting across religious lines gather under one roof to celebrate the annual Urs of the saint with traditional fervour. Recently, the 40th urs of the saint was celebrated who had always spread the word of love and togetherness among people. Such occasions strengthen the spirit of brotherhood between the people of different faiths and communities, manifesting the harmonious co existence amid diversity contained in India.