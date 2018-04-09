People of all faiths attend the Urs of Saint Mian Abdullah Sahib in Rajouri

Sitting in the abode of Pir Panjal mountain range, a small village Khodi was visited by a large number of people. Irrespective of their religion, caste- creed or language, more than thousand had gathered at the shrine of revered Sufi saint Mian Abdullah Sahib to commemorate his 50th Urs. Devotees sat on roofs of the houses, boulders and wherever they found place to be seated and offered prayers to their revered saint. Legacy of Sufi Saints has long remained in India since ages. Their message of peace, brotherhood, tranquility and soulful music reverberates throughout the country. A community kitchen was also organized for the devotees near Dargah premises, where steaming Pulow was made ready to be transported to the devotees. To cater a large mass, devotees themselves took up a task to build a human chain and served food to ladies first. Sufi saints have always propagated the message of spirituality and harmony for ages in India and Sufi Saint Mian Abdullah Sahib was one among them.